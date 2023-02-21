Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu to appear on Bar Rescue

Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu will be back on television together this coming Sunday starting at 10PM ET on an unlikely show: Paramount’s Bar Rescue.

The two can be seen in episode 24 of season 8, sitting around a table as guests while Jon Taffer rips one bar owner to shreds for spending time drinking rather than helping customers and bartend.

This episode has been filmed a while ago obviously but is airing just now.