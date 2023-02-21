Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu to appear on Bar Rescue

Feb 21, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu will be back on television together this coming Sunday starting at 10PM ET on an unlikely show: Paramount’s Bar Rescue.

The two can be seen in episode 24 of season 8, sitting around a table as guests while Jon Taffer rips one bar owner to shreds for spending time drinking rather than helping customers and bartend.

This episode has been filmed a while ago obviously but is airing just now.

