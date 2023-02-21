Ariel Helwani discusses Tony Khan “unbiased” tweet and reaction backstage

On the latest episode of The MMA Hour which aired yesterday, Ariel Helwani detailed how everything went down for the Elimination Chamber appearance and the much talked about tweet from Tony Khan.

After appearing on Smackdown, AEW President Tony Khan threw a fit and tweeted to Ariel that he’s a fraud and as much of a real journalist as Tony Schiavone.

Helwani said he couldn’t believe that Khan tweeted him that and described it as an “own goal.” Khan and Helwani have a history in the sense that Helwani interviewed Khan before and Khan refused to answer many questions, with Helwani calling the interview the most frustrating one of his career.

Helwani said that people backstage at Smackdown were having a ball at the tweet and the reply Helwani made, calling Khan a “snowman” and thanking him for watching Smackdown live.

He noted that he was invited for the Elimination Chamber to sit in the crowd with Georges St. Pierre for a camera shot and Michael Cole told him to wait to hear how he was about to introduce him on the live show. Helwani had no idea about it and when he reached backstage, he was given high-fives by everyone.

Helwani said that originally he submitted a write up of Montreal wrestling history to WWE and didn’t know until the Wednesday before the show that he was going to be there and his stuff was going to be used. He credited Triple H for making it happen and thanked Paul Heyman for helping him tweak the script and helping him deliver it on audio. He also said that he was paid by WWE for his services.