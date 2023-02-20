STARDOM’s AZM challenges Mercedes Mone for IWGP Women’s title

Feb 20, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

The new IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone will be back in action for New Japan Pro-Wrestling on April 8.

While not officially announced, it looks like STARDOM’s AZM will be her first challenger as the 20-year-old called out Mone during the company’s Triangle Derby press conference earlier today and said she’s gunning for the title that Mone won on Saturday night.

The show will be held at the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

