Rollins vs. Miz announced for Raw

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins has been announced for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW.

WWE noted in their official RAW preview, “With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and The Miz will square off, with both Superstars’ paths uncertain. The Miz in recent weeks has been prying into Rollins’ opinions about Social Media Megastar Logan Paul. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber Match, costing The Visionary a chance at the United States Championship. With Rollins as irate as he is regarding Paul, what kind of Rollins will we see tonight as he faces The Miz?”

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s RAW-

* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up

* Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against WWE Hall of Famer Edge