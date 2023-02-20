Richard Holliday completes treatment For Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: “Time to recover”

Feb 20, 2023 - by James Walsh

MLW star Richard Holliday has announced on Twitter that he recently completed his cancer treatment, and is now on the road to recovery. Holliday announced that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma this past December and has been out of action ever since.

He writes on Twitter, “Yesterday I finished my treatment. Your outreach and support has guided me through this process. Time to recover.”

