Omos challenges Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania

Omos has challenged Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW featured a look back at how Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley via DQ at Saturday’s Premium Live Event. MVP then appeared in a backstage segment with Omos to issue a challenge for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

MVP called Lesnar a coward and said when he realized he couldn’t escape Lashley’s Hurt Lock, he went and got himself disqualified. MVP then said the 7-foot-3-inch 416 pound Nigerian giant is issuing a challenge to Lesnar for WrestleMania 39.

MVP told Lesnar to show up on next week’s RAW to accept the challenge in person, if he has the intestinal fortitude. Omos wrapped the segment by looking at the camera and pounding his own fist.

Lesnar vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been rumored for WrestleMania 39, as has Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt or Lesnar vs. Wyatt vs. Lashley in a Triple Threat. This is the first we’ve heard of a possible Lesnar vs. Omos match. As noted, last Friday’s SmackDown saw Wyatt issue a challenge to the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar. Wyatt will be back on SmackDown this week to host The Firefly Funhouse and we should know more then.