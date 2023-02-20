John Cena announced for 3/6 Raw

WWE announced today that John Cena will be appearing on the 3/66 Raw episode from the TD Garden in his hometown of Boston.

Cena reportedly filmed a segment with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory a few months back, but there’s no word yet on if that segment will still air. Cena vs. Theory is expected for WrestleMania 39.

This will be Cena’s first WWE TV appearance since the final SmackDown of 2022. Cena’s only match of 2022 came that night as he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.