Jay Briscoe’s daughters back home after a month in hospital

The daughters of Jay Briscoe – Gracie and Jayleigh – have been released from hospital after a month recovering following a car crash that left two people dead, including their father.

Both daughters, aged 12 and 9, suffered substantial injuries and underwent multiple surgeries.

Gracie was paralyzed from the waist down after suffering an L2 dislocation and L3/L4 fractures. She also had spinal cord compression which complicated things more. She now has feeling in her lower body but is not mobile.

Jayleigh had a C7 neck fracture and L3/L4 fractures in her back. She also broke her tibia, fibula, ribs, and a perforated bowel.

Their mother, Ashley, posted a photo of the family, writing, “Got all my babies back together.” Both Gracie and Jayleigh are still in a wheelchair.