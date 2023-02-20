How Triple H feels about the possibility of WWE being sold

During a press conference after the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the possibility of WWE being sold…

“Depends on who is buying, I suppose. What the offer is, what the outcome is. Stay out of it, to me. That’s not a cop-out answer. I have the greatest gig in the world. I helped tonight, in some small way, create the magic we did here tonight. To me, it’s the best gig on the planet. As long we get to do this, as long as we get to create the way we get to create it, as long as we get to do our jobs and we get to go out there and put our passion on display, as long as our talent are allowed to put their passion on display and do what we do, I’m good. It is what it is.”

(quote source: Fightful.com)