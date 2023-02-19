Zelina Vega on her Ultimate Dream

Zelina Vega has a very big dream, one that she hopes to achieve in the near future.

The WWE star and former Queen of the Ring winner recently spoke with IGN about her love of video games, where she revealed her desire to voice a major video game character, then cosplay as them inside a wrestling ring. Vega also credits Xavier Woods for creating a platform (UpUpDownDown) where WWE talents can express their love of video game culture. Highlights from the interview are below.

Say she would love to voice a video game character in the future:

So I actually really want to get into voice acting. Yes, I love it. I’m a huge fan of Naruto and Demon Slayer, and I’m just like, ‘Man, it would be amazing to have this full circle of voicing a character and then cosplaying them in the ring. So, whether that is for Street Fighter in the future, maybe whether that’s for Naruto: Ninja Storm, or for maybe a Demon Slayer game or something like that, but I would love to voice the character and then cosplay them. That’s like my ultimate dream.

Credits Xavier Woods for giving WWE superstars a platform to talk about their love of video games:

It’s amazing, honestly, and it’s so cool because it’s run by somebody who’s such an amazing soul. Everybody loves Woods. Everybody loves him, and I feel like, to have someone like him just in charge of something like that, makes you just want to go in there and show out. Whether that’s showing out in the way of like really trying hard on the video game because you want to win, or just doing it for the fans to see an extra side of you that they don’t get to see all the time, it gives us an outlet to just be ourselves. He makes it just comfortable and okay to just be silly and nerdy, and however we want to be that day.