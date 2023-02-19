Triple H puts over Montreal crowd for “special” Elimination Chamber

In the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said that the Elimination Chamber and the hype surrounding it felt like a WrestleMania with the real WrestleMania just six weeks away.

“Exciting, but odd feeling creatively,” Triple H admitted, before thanking the fans for making all this happen.

“When a crowd is the star of your event you’re onto something special,” he continued. “When we can’t take enough crowd shots…the place from start to finish it was electric…that is something special.”

Levesque said that WWE had the largest gate in Montreal history last night with 17,271 in attendance and another 15,000 the night before on Smackdown. As expected, this was also the most-watched Elimination Chamber ever.

“Montreal showed once again it’s one of the premier WWE cities in the world,” Triple H said, before getting emotional talking about WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson.

“I could feel him up there with tears in his eyes sitting there. It was something special he would’ve enjoyed it. He would’ve been impressed.”