Tama Tonga says WWE is interested in him
In an interview with Yahoo Japan, NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga said that WWE is interested in hiring him and he’s considering it. This confirms a report from last month.
He said:
“I’m always the guy at the top. Look what I have accomplished in my short career in Japan. I started the best unit ever, the Bullet Club. I was ostracized. Nobody believed me. But that’s okay. All you need is yourself. All you need is to believe in yourself. I will be the best wrestler. It could be the ultimate legend of New Japan Pro Wrestling, or it could be WWE, because WWE is knocking hard on my door. And I might say, ‘Hello.’”