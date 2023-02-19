Michael Cole takes a shot at Tony Khan during WWE Elimination Chamber

AEW President Tony Khan called BTSports.com reporter Ariel Helwani a “fraud” and wrote “good luck with the unbiased journalism” following Helwani’s appearance on WWE Smackdown in Montreal.

Helwani also appeared on the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. On commentary, Michael Cole made a reference to the situation during his acknowledgement of Helwani and MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre…

“On your right, there’s Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest MMA stars of all-time. On the left, the UNBIASED, world renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not.”