Mercedes Mone wins the IWGP Women’s title

Mercedes Mone has another belt to add to her already-impressive collection: the IWGP Women’s title.

The former Sasha Banks participated in her first match in nine months last night at Battle in the Valley and her first for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, defeating KAIRI with her Mone Maker finishing move to win the title. She wore gear inspired by the late Hana Kimura.

After the match, KAIRI and Mone hugged in the ring and KAIRI wrapped the title around Mone’s waist.

But that was not all. After the main event between Okada and Tanahashi finished, the new IWGP Women’s champion came out and stood next to the IWGP champion Kazuchika Okada as the two held their titles up in the air side-by-side to close the show together.

Kairi tried to take to the skies #njBITV pic.twitter.com/Um2MthM6FS — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023