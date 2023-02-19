Mercedes Mone asked about a potential return to WWE

As previously noted, Mercedes Mone won the IWGP women’s title at NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023. Prior to her match, Mercedes was interviewed by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com and asked about a potential return to WWE. Here was her response…

“I guess people like to say ‘never say never.’ You never know in life. I never knew life would take me here, but I always follow my heart so wherever my heart takes me is where I’m going to go.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)