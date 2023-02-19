Logan Paul attacks Seth Rollins during Elimination Chamber match

Logan Paul made his presence felt at the Elimination Chamber and cost Seth Rollins the United States title.

With Rollins about to hit the stomp on Austin Theory to end the match, Logan Paul showed up at ringside after the door was opened for Montez Ford to get help following his elimination. Rollins went for Paul but the YouTube star hit another picture-perfect Buckshot Lariat to take down the former champion.

He then delivered a stomp on Rollins, allowing Theory to recover enough to hit the A-Town Down for the pin and retain the title.

Paul eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble and Rollins has been badmouthing Paul since then, saying he doesn’t like Paul and not a lot of people backstage like hi either. Rollins also said that he doesn’t need Paul in his locker room and he should stay in his lane.

The two are building towards a match at WrestleMania.