Kevin Owens returns at the Elimination Chamber

Feb 19, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Kevin Owens returned last night at the Elimination Chamber and came to the aid of his frenemy Sami Zayn after the main event match ended.

Zayn, who was defeated by Roman Reigns in front of a sold out, nuclear Montreal crowd, was about to get more punishment but cue Owens’ theme song for another thunderous pop.

Owens, who hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the Royal Rumble, attacked the Bloodline, first driving Jimmy Uso through the announce table via a pop-up powerbomb and then hitting a Stunner on Paul Heyman and another Stunner on Roman Reigns. Zayn followed the Stunner with a Helluva Kick which sent the champion packing.

The rumors are that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be teaming up to take on The Usos at WrestleMania for the titles.

