Jay White out of NJPW following Battle in the Valley loss

Jay White is not only leaving Japan, but he’s also leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After being defeated in a loser leaves Japan match against Hikuleo at The New Beginning in Osaka last week, the Switchblade lost a loser leaves NJPW match last night at Battle in the Valley against AEW star Eddie Kingston.

This match dropped the curtain on White’s NJPW career which began back in 2015 in the NJPW Dojo and then started back again in 2017 under his current Switchblade gimmick.

The 30-year-old from New Zealand also became the first NJPW Grand Slam champion and held the iconic IWGP Heavyweight title on two different occasions.

What happens to White now remains to be seen but the obvious choices are WWE or AEW. White has already appeared on AEW television and was part of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June of last year. He also had a stint with Impact Wrestling.