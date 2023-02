Impact did 92,000 viewers this week on AXS TV, up 11,000 viewers from last week’s 2023 low. The show did a 0.02 in the 18-49 demo and was #147 in the top 150 cable chart for the night.

Rich Swann accidentally took the head off @Walking_Weapon LAST NIGHT on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/Slp46WC7B8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2023

