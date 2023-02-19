CM Punk and Bayley attend NJPW’s Battle in the Valley

Former AEW champion CM Punk was at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose last night and sat down in the media section in full view of the fans.

Punk has pretty much avoided public appearances since the All Out brawl where he was suspended and stripped off the AEW World title a few days later. He was also injured on the show and had to undergo surgery to repair torn triceps, a surgery which was successful and done in early September.

WWE’s Bayley was also in San Jose to support her best friend Mercedes Mone. The leader of Damage Control wore a suit covered in money prints to go with Mone’s new gimmick. Mone even hit the Bayley to Belly finisher for a very close pinfall during the match. Bayley’s and Damage Control’s plans for Elimination Chamber were dashed with Dakota Kai’s injury, allowing Bayley to miss the show and go to San Jose instead.