Biography of late former WWF & AWA tag champion on sale next month

First-ever book about “Adorable” Adrian Adonis on sale next month

Definitive look at the life and tragic death of one of wrestling’s most colourful characters

[LONDON, 20 February 2023] The first-ever biography of former WWF and AWA tag champion “Adorable” Adrian Adonis will be published next month. Flowers for Adrian: The Life and Death of Adrian Adonis, will be available on Amazon in ebook and paperback format from Thursday, 23 March.

Flowers for Adrian: The Life and Death of Adrian Adonis is a detailed and engaging look at the life, death, and legacy of professional wrestler Keith Franke, who competed as “Gorgeous” Keith Franks and “Adorable” Adrian Adonis during the 1970s and 1980s before his untimely death in 1988.

This biography, the first of its kind, takes readers from Franke’s start in life as an orphan, to achieving his childhood dream of becoming a pro wrestler. The tale plays out across the vibrant background of wrestling’s territories, where Franke learned his trade the ‘old-fashioned’ way in California, Amarillo, Portland, and elsewhere.

One-half of the pioneering East West Connection with future Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura, Adonis headlined Madison Square Garden before being front and centre during the WWF’s international expansion. What could possibly go wrong? Through meticulous research and interviews with a range of sources, readers will learn the story of Adonis’ life and career, and much more, including:

The tale of the original Adrian Adonis, dating back over 100 years.

The true story of his infamous Amarillo shoot-fight, recounted for the first time by Terry Daniels.

The intriguing plans Adonis had for a career away from the ring.

With contributions from Franke’s friends, family, and former colleagues, such as “Magnificent” Don Muraco, Tully Blanchard, Jerry Brisco, and more, Flowers for Adrian: The Life and Death of Adrian Adonis is the definitive story of the man behind the make-up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Ellul is a freelance journalist, media and communications professional, and former newspaper reporter. In addition to being a lifelong wrestling fan, he has been a regular contributor to Wrestletalk Magazine and website since 2020 and has also written for Voices of Wrestling. Flowers for Adrian: The Life and Death of Adrian Adonis is his first book.

For more information, to arrange an interview, or to request a review copy, please email John Ellul via johnuary@hotmail.com.

Flowers for Adrian: The Life and Death of Adrian Adonis is on sale via Amazon US or Amazon UK from Thursday, 23 March, and available to pre-order now.