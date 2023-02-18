Zayn on dethroning Reigns: “I think it’s a very realistic possibility”

Via Ryan Rider:

Main Event Radio’s Ryan Rider had the chance to catch up with Sami Zayn today in Montreal in anticipation of his main event match against Roman Reigns at the Bell Centre at Elimination Chamber.

Can be listened to at this link

Here is the recap:

How he feels going into his match at Elimination Chamber:

It’s hard not to feel great. This easily could have been the Wrestlemania match, in my opinion. The fact that this is happening in Montreal is almost more special. This is my Wrestlemania for sure. And then there is Wrestlemania for real right after that. It’s been a great time for me. It took a lot of variables to converge for us to find ourselves in this position but here we are. Every metric that we have to measure success – crowd reactions, merchandise, ratings, social media engagement – every indication has been that this is a very special story that we haven’t seen in a long time.

The Bloodline Storyline:

It is amazing to be a part of a story that is that hot, and we are almost 10 months in and it is the hottest that it’s ever been. We are going into this match Saturday night at the Bell Center at a point where it’s hotter than it’s been at any point in the story. And I don’t really know if there is another story in existence that peaks 10 months in. A testament to the story, the performers, the behind the scenes people who contributed for us to reach this point. And the fact that Montreal has become part of the story, and not just a place where the event is taking place. The fact that it is taking place in Montreal is crucial to the story, Montreal is now a character in the story.

Can Sami dethrone Roman for the WWE Universal Championship:

I think it’s a very realistic possibility. And it’s amazing to say that because I don’t think we could have said that a year ago or two years ago. But now, anything can happen.