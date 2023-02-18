Wyatt calls out Lashley & Lesnar

Bray Wyatt has called out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Last night’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX featured an in-ring hip-hop performance by Hit Row, who played the role of heels, knocking the Montreal crowd for not showing them love the last time they were there. “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis performed until the lights went out inside the Bell Centre.

The arena then lit up with fans’ fireflies as Wyatt’s ominous music began to play. The lights then came back up low, and Wyatt stood on one side of the ring apron while Uncle Howdy stood on the other side. B-Fab quickly retreated from the ring, while Dolla and Adonis prepared to fight.

Wyatt removed a black mask to a pop while Howdy gave him a nod, all while Dolla and Adonis began pleading with them. Howdy and Wyatt stepped through the ropes and the fight was on as Howdy attacked Adonis, and Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw to Dolla. Wyatt tossed Dolla over the top rope to the floor, and caught a dazed Adonis with the Mandible. Wyatt then sent Adonis into Howdy, who was waiting with a Sister Abigail.

Wyatt then took the mic and issued a warning to Lesnar and Lashley, who will do battle at WWE Elimination Chamber tomorrow night.

“You’re welcome, Montreal,” Wyatt said as a ‘thank you Wyatt!’ chant broke out. “Excuse me. Now that I am once again in control of myself, in control of my family, I wanted to be the first to tell you this – tomorrow night… Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, whichever one of you walks out alive, whichever one of you is the winner, know… you should run.”

Wyatt then tossed the mic as the segment abruptly went to black.

Wyatt has never faced Lashley or Lesnar in a singles bout, but the 2016 WWE Roadblock event saw Lesnar win a Handicap Match over Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee).

There’s no word yet on if WWE is planning Lesnar vs. Wyatt or Lashley vs. Wyatt for WrestleMania 39, and what Howdy’s role might be, but we should know more within the next week or two.

Before last night, Wyatt and Howdy had only made one brief appearance since Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble last month.