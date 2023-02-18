WrestleMania commercials spoofing major Hollywood movies to start airing

Commercials for WrestleMania spoofing major Hollywood movies featuring WWE Superstars will start airing very soon.

When WWE held WrestleMania in Los Angeles back in 2005, one of the most popular aspects in the build up to the show was the spoofed movies, back then featuring the likes of John Cena, Triple H, JBL, Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Batista, Steve Austin, and many others.

This year, WWE is doing the same and these parodies have been shot already in different locations. According to the Twitter account @WrestleVotes, The Miz and Maryse will be in a Top Gun parody, Judgment Day will do Stranger Things, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes will pull off 40 Year Old Virgin, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will play Batman and Joker, and The Bloodline parody will be of Goodfellas.

These movie “trailers” will be airing during WWE programming and other shows as part of a marketing campaign for the biggest show of the year.