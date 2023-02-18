Video: The Miz makes a half-court shot during NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
WWE star The Miz was a participant in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 17th 2023. Miz ended up making a half-court shot at the end of the game but it didn’t count because the buzzer went off before the ball left his hand. Miz tweeted, “All about the moments 😎” in response to the video clip which you can see below…
The half-court shot didn't count, but what a WILD ending to the #RufflesCelebGame 🤯@RUFFLES | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qx2jUbog9d
— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2023