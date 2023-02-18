Montreal gives Sami Zayn a God’s welcome at Smackdown

It was pretty evident what Montreal fans went to Smackdown for last night and when the time arrived, boy did they not disappoint.

Fans gave hometown hero Sami Zayn a God’s welcome, a welcome which rivaled the one Montreal gave to Hulk Hogan the night after WrestleMania 18. Constantly cheering for a solid 10 minutes, Sami Zayn was moved to tears as Montreal showed up for their boy.

It took several minutes before Zayn even uttered a word, with the crowd still singing his original theme song – which was smartly brought back for the night – and “you deserve it.” And when Zayn spoke, the crowd was still cheering.

Zayn said that during this time of the year, everyone points to the WrestleMania sign because it’s the most important show. But for him, and for all of those in Montreal, tomorrow night is a once in a lifetime and their biggest show.

He then said something in French that popped the crowd big time and warned Reigns that at the Elimination Chamber, he is just not facing himself, he’s facing also all of Montreal.

The promo was short and straight to the point, with the hot crowd creating a segment that will be part of the WWE highlight reel forever.