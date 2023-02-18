Mercedes Mone goes for the IWGP Women’s title tonight at NJPW’s Battle in the Valley

Mercedes Mone will be stepping back in the ring for her first match in nine months as she takes on IWGP Women’s champion KAIRI at tonight’s NJPW’s Battle in the Valley.

Mone, who made her NJPW debut at the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom last month, took out KAIRI after she retained the title and then issued a challenge for the belt.

Her match will co-headline the sold-out show at the San Jose Civic, with Kazuchika Okada vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight title being the main event.

The former Sasha Banks has not wrestled since May 15, 2022, teaming with her then tag team partner Naomi to successfully defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Natalya and Shayna Baszler at a non-televised live event in Roanoke, Virginia.

Battle in the Valley will air live on FITE for $19.99.