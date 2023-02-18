Mercedes Mone documentary on NJPW debut now available

A day before her return to the ring, Mercedes Moné released her 22-minute documentary, chronicling her journey to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and her appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Clearly excited and often emotional, the former multi-time WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion spoke highly of her friends who supported her throughout her journey, some of whom even made the trip to Japan to see her live.

In a very emotional moment sitting inside her hotel room, the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks revealed that she received a text message from Triple H just 24 hours before her NJPW debut and that was followed by another text message from William Regal, two of the most influential men in her career.

The documentary show her arriving at the Tokyo Dome and meeting all the NJPW stars, including her first face-to-face meeting with AEW’s Kenny Omega.

You can see it in full below.