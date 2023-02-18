LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER EVENT

– The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up with Kayla Braxton welcoming us to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She’s joined by Wade Barrett, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. The “ole!” chants are already going for Sami Zayn as fans find their seats in the arena. Kayla sends well wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who can’t be here tonight due to his recent health issue. Rosenberg says it doesn’t feel like the same Kickoff without him, but Kayla says they will make him proud. The panel goes over tonight’s card now. We go to a video package for the Elimination Chamber.

The panel discusses the Women’s Chamber match now and we see the Chamber structure hanging high above the ring. Barrett predicts Raquel Rodriguez to win, while Patrick goes with Carmella and Rosenberg picks Asuka. Back from a break and we get a video for WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Barrett predicts The Grit Couple will win, while Patrick agrees, and Rosenberg goes with The Judgment Day. Back from a break and we get a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Barrett and Patrick predict Lashley to win, while Rosenberg goes with Lesnar.

Kayla shows us the video on Montreal’s wrestling history and Sami Zayn’s journey to the match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which was narrated and written by Ariel Helwani. We get a video on tonight’s Men’s Elimination Chamber now. Byron Saxton is backstage with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. He insults tonight’s challengers and says he is the now, and they are just lucky they get to experience him live. Theory laughs and walks of. We see the Chamber structure down over the ring now as the panel discusses the Chamber rules and tonight’s United States Title match. Barrett predicts Bronson Reed to win, while Patrick believes Seth Rollins win, and Rosenberg goes with Montez Ford.

Back from a break and the panel runs down tonight’s card one more time. We go to a lengthy video package for Zayn vs. Reigns with a look at what led to this match. Ariel Helwani joins the panel to discuss Zayn vs. Reigns and some of the Montreal wrestling history. Kayla hypes the Women’s Elimination Chamber and that’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event opens up with a video package for tonight’s matches, set to “Psycho In My Head” by Skillet. We’re now live from a sold out Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole brings up the 1997 Montreal Screwjob and says the city needs tonight to be different. We go right to the ring for tonight’s Chamber opener.

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

The Elimination Chamber structure is already down over the ring as Samantha Irvin begins the introductions. The music hits and out first comes Asuka to a big pop. The winner of this match will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. Asuka makes her way out and into the Chamber. Asuka shakes the steel and plays to the crowd before entering her pod. Carmella is out next, moon-walking before entering the Chamber. Carmella taunts Asuka and then enters her pod. Raquel Rodriguez is out next. Rodriguez also taunts her opponents before she’s locked inside her own pod. Nikki Cross is out next and she’s fired up as she runs to the Chamber. Cross stops to taunt each opponent before she’s locked in. Natalya is out next to a pop from her home country, and she will start the match. Natalya visits her opponents, including Cross, who is sitting down rocking in her pod. Liv Morgan is out last to start things with Natalya, and she also stops to pay each opponent a visit.

The Chamber is locked up and the bell hits as Liv and Natalya size each other up. Natalya with a headlock takedown to start. Natalya drops Liv with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Natalya rolls Liv for 2. Liv with a 2 count of her own. They face off and smile at each other.

Natalya takes it to the steel and sends Liv in face-first. Liv sends Natalya into the steel over and over now. Liv with a double stomp to the back on the steel. Liv puts Natalya’s head through the steel and works her over as she screams out. Liv charges but Natalya moves and she hits Cross’ pod.

Natalya sends Liv back into a pod for a pop, then she sends her crashing into the edge of the pod again. Fans chant “one more time!” and Natalya gives them what they want. Natalya keeps control and chokes Liv with the steel now. The timer counts down and here comes Raquel.

Rodriguez unloads and lays Natalya out, then clotheslines her back down. Raquel fights Liv off and slams Natalya face-first into the mat. Raquel with a splash to both opponents in the corner, then she launches Natalya across the ring, then hits a fall-away slam to Liv for a pop. Raquel with a running big boot to Natalya. Raquel scoops Natalya to her shoulders and rams her into the steel wall a few times. Raquel scoops Natalya, then catches Liv for a double slam but Natalya turns it into a sunset flip into the steel, and they all go down.

Natalya brings Liv back into the ring for a Sharpshooter but Liv kicks her of. Natalya with a counter by the legs. Liv counters a submission with a roll-up for r2. Liv with a big kick. Raquel catches the Ob-Livion and Liv is hit with a double team with Natalya also taking Raquel down with double knees for 2. The timer counts down and in comes Cross.

Cross attacks Natalya, Raquel, then Liv. Cross continues running wild on all opponents but Raquel sends her face-first into the ring post. Raquel gets sent into the post now. Cross tosses Natalya to the steel next to Raquel. Liv knees Cross but misses the enziguri. Cross tosses Liv out to the steel with the others now. Cross catapults Liv face-first into a pod. Cross takes Natalya out, then rams Raquel into the steel a few times. Cross grinds Raquel’s face into the steel now. Cross grinds Raquel’s face into Carmella’s glass now and Carmella taunts her.

Cross climbs the steel now as fans pop. Cross is on top of Carmella’s pod. Cross finally takes off her ring jacket, then leaps off the pod to take down the other three opponents on the steel. Fans pop. Natalya and Liv stumble into the ring. Cross sits up and laughs, waving at the crowd. The timer counts down and in comes Carmella now. She covers Liv for 2, then covers Natalya for 2.

Carmella yells at Asuka in her pod. Carmella then shuts herself back into her pod as fans boo. Cross taunts her but turns around to Raquel driving her into Carmella’s pod, shattering the glass. Carmella then locks herself into another pod as a “holy shit!” chant starts up. Raquel covers Cross for the pin. Cross has been eliminated.

Raquel turns around to a second rope Codebreaker by Liv for 2. Liv crawls the cage, leaving Natalya and Raquel to go at it. Raquel rams Natalya into the corner. They fight in the corner and Raquel stomps away on Natalya now. Liv suddenly leaps off Asuka’s pod with a huge Sunset Bomb to Raquel. Carmella rushes in to cover Raquel for a 2 count. The timer counts down and in comes Asuka to a big pop. Asuka chases Carmella into a pod and unloads as fans pop.

Asuka kicks Carmella and grinds her face into the steel. Asuka with more big strikes to Carmella. Asuka kicks a pod and limps after Carmella ducks. Asuka chases her and hits a sliding kick. Asuka with a German suplex to Carmella. Asuka and Raquel face off with fans chanting for Asuka. Raquel levels her. Asuka with an Octopus stretch now. Asuka ends up dropping Raquel but Liv nails a missile dropkick to Asuka for 2. Liv blocks a Natalya powerbomb and hits a Codebreaker. Liv with the Ob-Livion but Carmella intercepts and gets rocked. Natalya with the Sharpshooter to Liv. Liv goes for the steel but Natalya pulls her back. Asuka with a submission to Liv while she’s still in the Sharpshooter as Liv fades. The referee calls it and Liv has been eliminated.

Natalya smiles at Asuka but they go at it. Natalya with the Sharpshooter but Carmella kicks Natalya in the head. Carmella covers Natalya for the pin. Natalya has been eliminated.

We’re down to Carmella, Asuka and Raquel now. Carmella ends up pinning Raquel after they all go at it. Carmella then nails a big kick to Asuka for a 2 count. Carmella yells about going to WrestleMania. Asuka catches a superkick and applies an ankle lock but Carmella resists. They trade pin attempts. Asuka with the Asuka Lock now as fans pop. Carmella taps out for the pin to win and advance to WrestleMania 39.

Winner and New #1 Contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair: Asuka