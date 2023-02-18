Khan on Danielson possibly working NJPW’s G1 Climax Tournament, OVW offering free facility tour, more

– AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on ‘In The Kliq’ to discuss all things All Elite Wrestling. During it, he was asked about letting Bryan Danielson possibly work NJPW’s G1 Climax tournament. While he thinks it would be cool to see, it would also be hard to let one AEW’s top stars miss so much TV time.

“To be honest. I think it would be great in many ways, but Bryan Danielson, it’s quite possible, could be AEW World Champion. Either way, I mean, I think it’d be hard for him to disappear from the show, especially as the AEW World Champion. I’m not sure he’ll be able to get away from the show that much. We’ll have to see what happens here coming out of Revolution with MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in the 60-Minute Iron Man Match in San Francisco on March 5,” said Tony.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: OVW Academy is hosting a FREE Facility Tour / Open House event on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 12 noon until 1:30 pm EST. This event is intended for those interested in learning professional wrestling at OVW’s Training Facility. Go to www.ovwacademy.com and fill out an information request for more info!

In order to reserve space for all those interested, we ask that you limit your accompanying family members to parents, significant other, etc. Additionally, we ask that all attendees are over the age of 18, or will turn 18 prior to the next enrollment date.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart two sons, Blade and Dallas Hart’s wrestling promotion, Dungeon Wrestling, running out of the Hart Family’s ancestral hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada had 900+ fans in attendance last night.

Their next event will be in April.