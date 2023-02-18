Keith Lee returns to AEW TV

Keith Lee is back.

LOOK WHO's BACK!#Limitless @RealKeithLee makes his return to #AEW, after that horrific cinderblock incident, saving @DustinRhodes from the hands of the #MogulAffiliates 😱😱😱 What a night of action it's been on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NauZpfOWub — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2023

The former NXT Champion and AEW tag champion returned on this evening’s “Slam Dunk” edition of AEW Rampage, where he confronted his old partner turned rival, Swerve Strickland. Lee has been on the sidelines for the last few months after Swerve and his Mogul Affiliates attacked him with a cinderblock on an episode of Dynamite.

Lee was sporting a new bleach blonde look, and attacked Swerve and Parker Boudreaux. This is most likely setting up a singles matchup for AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view but that has yet to be confirmed.