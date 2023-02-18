Janai Kai Speaks Out About Her Time in AEW, Compares the Indies and AEW, Her Future, More

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

The “Kick Demon” Janai Kai recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Kai spoke out about her time in AEW, taking over the independent scene, her future, and more. Here are some highlights:

Working on the independent scene:

“I started off with JCW, and then got brought into GCW. When I first got into it, I was very nervous. They had a lot of eyes on them, and their fanbase is very passionate. A lot of people there have their own character, and their confidence is everything. They have that theme song where fans immediately know who it is, and they have their own brand in a way, which helped me discover my brand as well.”

Shimmer:

“It was great working here. I never thought I’d be able to wrestle here. This was when the Kick Demon moniker just started, and it was a sign to me that I was ready. Shimmer is a historical place to be. I was automatically comfortable because I knew I had something of myself already, branding-wise. This made me not too nervous.”

Her time at AEW:

“It was a great experience. Everyone was very welcoming, and helpful all the times I’ve been there. They gave me good advice and were just very easy to talk to. In that sense, it was very comfortable. When it came to my opponents, not much changed. Working with Jade was great. She’s great. It was awesome working with someone who didn’t really come from wrestling. She came from the entertainment field, and she just gets it. It was so much fun, and very easy to work with her. She just gets it.”

Comparing the Indies to AEW:

“You have the camera angles, which they teach you on the indies. The timing is very particular, they way you do anything, you have to show it big enough for everyone to see. My facial expressions are a very strong part about my character. My kicks as well, all had to be very on point. I also needed to make my opponent look very good. I wasn’t actually crazy nervous, just a little bit anxious.”

Her future:

“I recently had matches with Joshis, and I loved working with all of them. I was very comfortable in the ring with them, and I always loved the Japanese style. I connected with it so much, and that’s definitely a goal as to why I want to put my name more out there.”

Kai also talked more about her time in AEW, becoming the “Kick Demon,” breaking into the business, which wrestlers she looked up to, and much more. You can read the complete interview at this link.

