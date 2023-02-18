Full betting odds for Elimination Chamber 2023

Elimination Chamber day has finally arrived and Montreal is going to be bouncing tonight in hopes of their hometown hero winning the title. We will present you the latest odds for the show below although remember, these numbers might, and probably will, change by the time the show goes on the air.

In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Sami Zayn. Reigns’ odds went down slightly from last night but he’s still the overwhelming favorite, having odds of 1/7 while Zayn is 4/1 for the big upset.

In the men’s Elimination Chamber match for the United States title, reigning champ Austin Theory is 8/15 favorite to retain his gold. Seth Rollins comes the closest with 11/4 odds while the rest are way off, with Montez Ford at 7/1, Bronson Reed at 8/1, Johnny Gargano at 10/1, and Damian Priest at 16/1.

A number one contender for the Raw Women’s title will be decided tonight inside the Elimination Chamber. Murder clown Asuka is the clear favorite to win the match with her odds at 1/8. Raquel Rodriguez is 4/1, Liv Morgan is 8/1, Carmella is 18/1, Natalya is 22/1, and Nikki Cross is last with odds of 25/1.

In a battle of the heavyweights, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley once again square off and Lesnar is the favorite in this one, with odds of 1/2. Former WWE champion himself Bobby Lashley is 6/4.

Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day are favorites to beat Edge and Beth Phoenix in the mixed tag team match. Balor and Ripley have 4/5 odds while The Grit Couple are at 10/11.