Delmi Exo has signed with Major League Wrestling.

MLW President Court Bauer said that he’s looking to add to the women’s divisions and Exo is the first addition, hinting that there could be more.

Exo originally made her MLW debut in October 2021. She most recently wrestled B3CCA at MLW SuperFight 2023.

Along with appearing in MLW, Exo has competed at GRIND, Limitless, ROH, and AEW.