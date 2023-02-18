Austin Theory wins Elimination Chamber match

Austin Theory is still your WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Theory retain the WWE United States Title by winning the Men’s Chamber Match over Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest.

The Men’s Chamber opened up with Gargano and Rollins going at it, and ended with Theory pinning Rollins to get the win. Ford eliminated Reed first after a triple team by Ford, Gargano and Rollins. Priest pinned Gargano for the second elimination, but then Ford eliminated Priest, and Theory eventually eliminated Ford by stealing the pin from Rollins.

When it appeared Ford was injured by Rollins’ Stomp, officials and medics entered the ring to help Ford out. While the Chamber door was left open, Logan Paul ran in and took Rollins out. Paul had words with the referee and turned to leave, but then ran back over and put Rollins back down with the Stomp. Paul finally left the Chamber, which allowed Theory to pin Rollins for the win.