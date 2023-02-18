Asuka wins women’s Elimination Chamber match

Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and is going to WrestleMania 39 to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event opened up with Asuka winning the Women’s Chamber Match to become the new #1 contender to Belair for a title match at WrestleMania 39. The Chamber also included Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella.

The Women’s Chamber opened up with Natalya and Liv Morgan going at it, and ended with Carmella defeating Carmella to get the win. Rodriguez eliminated Cross first, then Liv was eliminated by a double submission from Asuka and Natalya. Carmella pinned Natalya for the third elimination, then Carmella pinned Raquel. Asuka finished Carmella off with a submission to secure the WrestleMania title shot.

Below are several shots from tonight’s Chamber opener from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada: