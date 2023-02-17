WWE drops last name for Ava Raine

Feb 17, 2023 - by Staff

WWE has dropped the “Raine” last name for the member of The Schism, who is the oldest daughter to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The change has been made on Ava’s official WWE roster profile, and Vic Joseph referred to her as just “Ava” on this week’s NXT.

Ava and The Schism are currently involved in a storyline with Thea Hail of Chase University. Ava abducted Hail two weeks back during Hail’s backstage segment with Tiffany Stratton. This week’s NXT saw Hail lose a match to Stratton after Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid kept taunting Hail from the crowd.

Ava has also taunted Hail on social media, but there’s no word yet on when Ava might make her NXT TV in-ring debut.

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    February 17, 2023 at 11:37 am

    And so begins Vince’s meddling.

