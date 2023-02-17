Vince McMahon allegedly said Revival vs. Good Brothers was the “worst” match he had ever seen

During his podcast, Dax Harwood of FTR commented on how Vince McMahon allegedly reacted to a match between FTR (then known as The Revival) and The Good Brothers in WWE…

“It was a running joke between us [FTR and Good Brothers], because we had worked together so much throughout the year, that they didn’t care who won, just whoever won before, the other team would win the next time. We would always play the game of flip-flopping. ‘It’s your turn to win today.’ Then, we had a match at Royal Rumble, maybe it was Raw, whatever. We come to the back and Vince (McMahon) is waiting for us, all four of us. We thought the match was good. it was like an eight-minute match. We came to the back and he said, ‘Welp, that was absolutely the worst wrestling match I’ve ever seen in my entire life.’ The worst wresting match he has ever seen. This man has been in the business for 50 years. This was the worst match he’s ever seen in his entire life. Since the 70s, owning the company since 83. You can ask Anderson or Gallows, he said it’s the worst he’s ever seen. I kind of took it as a badge of pride. You’ve been through the (Hulk) Hogan era, (Steve) Austin era, Bret (Hart) era, you’ve seen every match possible. Top to bottom. You’ve seen Sivi Afi, dude. Sivi Afi, and we had the absolute worst match of all time. That’s kind of an accomplishment. It was a lot of fun back then. I hope no one has reached that bar. I hope we’re still the worst match he’s ever seen. To be fair, I don’t think he knows we were employed there for eight years.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)