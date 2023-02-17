Updated Impact No Surrender lineup

Two new matches and one segment are now official for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming No Surrender event.

This week’s Impact saw Eddie Edwards and Steve Maclin qualify for the #1 Contender Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender. Edwards defeated Heath in a qualifying bout, while Maclin defeated Rhino.

Edwards and Maclin will now join PCO and Brian Myers in the Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender. The winner will earn a future shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, who will defend against Rich Swann at the pay-per-view.

The Impact Digital Media Title will be on the line at No Surrender in a Dot Combat match, which is held under No DQ rules. Joe Hendry will defend against Moose. This will be a rematch from the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January, which saw Hendry retain.

Finally, there will be a live Busted Radio segment at No Surrender, hosted by Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Dreamer and Ray will compete in a Beat The Clock Challenge next Thursday on Impact and the winner will get to speak first in the No Surrender segment.

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air live on Impact Plus on Friday, February 24, from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown To No Surrender pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET on YouTube and Impact Plus, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

Dot Combat Match for the Impact Digital Media Title

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) vs. The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka) (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.

Busted Open Radio Segment

Hosted by Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer

The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey) vs. Time Machine (Kushida, Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Big Kon

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey