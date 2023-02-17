Trish Stratus/Raw update

There is still talk of having WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita team with Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL.

As noted, the February 6 WWE RAW saw Lita return to help fight off WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai so that Lynch could defeat Bayley in the Steel Cage main event. It was then reported that Stratus was set to return the following week to set up Lita, Stratus and Lynch vs. Damage CTRL at WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend, but Stratus never appeared on this week’s go-home RAW.

In an update, it’s interesting to note that while Stratus did not appear on RAW, it was also reported by PWInsider that there were rumblings of the former WWE Women’s Champion being on the show this week.

It remains to be seen why Stratus did not appear on this week’s RAW, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the angle with Stratus, Lita and Lynch is not dead, but the match was never scheduled for Elimination Chamber.

It was also said that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Kai and SKY for the titles is still planned for WrestleMania 39, so this could be a situation where Damage CTRL ends up working both nights of WrestleMania – for the title defense one night, and the six-woman match the next night – but that has not been confirmed.

It’s also possible that they go with something completely different for the Legends match, but there was an angle planned for this week’s RAW to bring Stratus back, but it was nixed, and is still expected to be revisited at some point. There’s talk that the angle was delayed due to Kai’s injury, but Kai did get somewhat physical on Monday’s show.