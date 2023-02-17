Stakes raised for Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

The stakes have been raised for Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

Kingston and White has agreed to a “Loser Leaves NJPW” stipulation for their match at Battle in the Valley on Saturday.

White is already unable to wrestle for NJPW in Japan after losing a “Loser Leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo at The New Beginning in Osaka.

NJPW Battle in the Valley, Saturday, February 18, 10 p.m. Eastern time on FITE TV PPV —

IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA

NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. World Class Wrecking Crew

NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Clark Connors

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

Filthy Rules: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Mascara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest, and Rocky Romero vs. KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC