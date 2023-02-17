Riho update

Riho is expected to return to the AEW ring soon.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion can be back in action for the company as early as next week, or soon thereafter.

There’s no word yet on what AEW has planned for Riho, but it was speculated that she could end up working the ROH brand, perhaps for a feud with ROH World Women’s Champion Athena.

Riho suffered a broken collarbone in January 2022 and was out of action until May 2022. She then wrestled two matches in Japan in July and September of last year, but was off AEW TV again until October 2022. She worked three matches following that return, and has not wrestled since teaming with Willow Nightingale for a win over Mei Suruga and Emi Sakura on the November 14 edition of Elevation, which was taped on November 9.

Riho is an AEW Original as she debuted with the company at Double Or Nothing 2019. She went on to become the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion on the October 2, 2019 edition of Dynamite, but has not held the title since that run, which went for 133 days.