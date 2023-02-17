MLW Underground inks UK broadcast deal

(LONDON, UK) – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and Ayozat TV have today announced a broadcast partnership, bringing MLW’s new hit series, “MLW UNDERGROUND” to UK airwaves on Monday nights on SKY channel 191.

MLW UNDERGROUND will premiere Monday, March 6th, with new episodes airing every Monday night.

Fans will journey into the Underground where there are no rules and combat reigns supreme.

MLW UNDERGROUND features a prestigious roster of talent, UK fans can expect to see the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Davey Boy Smith Jr and the Billington Bulldogs, Real1, John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, Alex Kane, Jacob Fatu and other exciting fighters from around the world.

“The UK has arguably the loudest and most rabid wrestling fans in the world,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’ve built a great relationship with Ayozat and we’re happy to bring more original MLW content to SKY TV airwaves. MLW Underground is an awesome addition to our growing offering of weekly programming on Ayozat.”

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.