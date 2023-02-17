MJF makes abortion reference during AEW Dynamite commercial break

As seen during the February 15th edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo to hype up his match against Bryan Danielson at the 2023 Revolution PPV. While there was a commercial break, MJF talked to the fans in Laredo, Texas and brought up abortion…

MJF said Pro-Abortion Rights while staying a heel, even during commercial. This guy RULES lol.

“Boo all you want you dumb, worthless fat pieces of sh*t. We’re not on TV yet. Boo all you want, I don’t give a f*ck! You don’t like my language? What’s the matter? Is it because we got some kids in the crowd? Maybe if we weren’t in Texas, they would’ve been aborted like they should’ve been!”