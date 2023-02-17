Mike Tyson says he’d rather appear for WWE, not AEW

Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson says he’d rather appear for WWE over AEW.

Tyson was joined by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and NFL player Sebastian Joseph-Day on the latest episode of the “Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast. Joseph-Day asked about getting the chance to be a special guest in WWE, and Tyson mentioned how he’d rather appear for WWE than AEW, despite AEW paying more money.

“You know Tony Khan and those guys? Yeah, these guys want to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don’t care if they got more money. If Vince [McMahon] put me on the show, I’d rather go there [WWE] even though they [AEW] pay more money,” Tyson said.

Taker added, “I don’t blame you there. It’s going to get much more play. WWE is going to do it right. Yeah.”

Tyson served as the ringside enforcer got the WrestleMania XIV match between WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels in 1998, then appeared as RAW guest host in 2010. He was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012. Tyson first appeared for AEW at Double Or Nothing 2020, helping Cody Rhodes defeat Lance Archer, and then presenting Rhodes with the inaugural AEW TNT Title. Tyson has made a handful of AEW appearances since then, most recently doing guest commentary for Katsuyori Shibata vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy on the November 4, 2022 edition of Rampage.