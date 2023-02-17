John Morrison is excited by MLW’s roster

John Morrison is a big fan of what MLW’s roster is bringing and recently touched on several stars there including Billie Starkz, Lio Rush and more. Morrison appeared on the In The Kliq podcast and talked about the current roster for the promotion, which debuted MLW Underground on Reelz earlier this month.

“Billie Starkz is fantastic,” Morrison said (per Fightful). “Lio Rush, I feel like he’s so talented. he’s had opportunities to shine, and people have seen him do his thing, but the platform of MLW, I think, is going to present him a chance to evolve into the next evolution and a step greater than anything he’s done before. Harry Smith, too, is another example of a guy that — actually, just yesterday, I watched Harry Smith in a catch wrestling tournament tap out like three guys. Harry is scary, and he’s just like a wall of muscle. He’s a huge, scary man that I feel is fascinating to watch. His knowledge of catch wrestling, submissions, and jujitsu, combined with suplexes and professional wrestling, is this crazy combination of skills that I’ve never seen anywhere else.”

He continued, “Add to that Enzo, Microman, and there’s a lot of people that I think are going to really take advantage of this platform and the creative opportunities it presents to become something greater,” Morrison added. “Every time an individual does that, it elevates the organization. I’m just rattling off names. I have so much faith in the roster.”