Jerry Jarrett funeral service information

The funeral service for legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, who passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, will be held on Tuesday, February 21.

The celebration of life will start at 11AM from the Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and visitation with the family will commence once hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.