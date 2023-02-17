Former NJPW star to debut on NXT Level Up tonight

Former NJPW star Karl Fredericks will make his WWE NXT TV debut tonight.

Fredericks is now going by “Eddy Thorpe” in NXT. WWE filed to trademark the ring name on February 13.

Thorpe will make his in-ring debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up episode, going up against Dante Chen. The match is set to open the episode. A graphic can be seen below.

WWE’s official NXT Level Up preview noted, “Thorpe is an intriguing newcomer who has competed all over the world and has a chance to turn heads if he can defeat his fellow veteran, Chen. Chen is 6-3 in his last nine matches on NXT Level Up, having most recently picked up a hard-earned win against Kale Dixon.”

Thorpe made his NXT live event debut on January 20 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He attacked Axiom and laid him out after Axiom defeated Oro Mensah in singles action.

Thorpe has not tweeted to hype the debut as of this writing, but shortly after Tuesday’s tapings he tweeted, “Grateful [wolf face emoji]”

Tonight’s NXT Level Up episode will also feature Ivy Nile vs. Valentina Feroz, and Oba Femi vs. Xyon Quinn.