AEW announces upcoming TV Tapings

AEW has announced dates and venues for upcoming TV tapings for Dynamite and Rampage. First up, AEW is returning to Baltimore, Maryland on May 3 for Dynamite and Rampage. The tapings will be held at the new CFG Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10:00 am ET.

Dynamite and Rampage are scheduled for May 10 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. On May 17, Dynamite and Rampage tapings will be held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale on March 3 at 10:00 am ET.