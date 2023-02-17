2/17/23 AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Laredo, Texas.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler, Dan Callis, and Michael Nakazawa) vs. AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Dante and Nick start the match. They toss a basketball back and forth, and then have a tip-off. Nick delivers a Manhattan Drop off of it, but Dante comes back with a dropkick. Dante hits Omega with the basketball, and then Fox and Top Flight sends all of The Elite to the outside. Fox takes out The Elite with numerous dives to the outside, and then The Elite call a timeout and huddle up. Matt gets into the ring, but Omega tags in. Omega applies a side-headlock to Fox, but Omega drops him with a shoulder tackle. Omega sends Fox into the corner and tags Nick in. Nick delivers a kick to Fox and tags Matt in. The Elite triple-team Fox and The Bucks delivers a double thrust kick before Omega takes him down. Omega clubs Fox across the back as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nick delivers shots and kicks to Fox in the corner. Nick knocks Dante to the floor and delivers a shot to Darius. Fox comes back with an enzuiguri and puts Nick up top. Fox slams Nick down and drops him with a cutter. Dante and Omega tag in, and Dante drops Omega with a few elbow strikes. Dante delivers an Atomic Drop and sends Omega to the floor. Dante dives onto Omega and gets him back into the ring. Dante takes Omega down with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Omega comes back for a suplex, but Dante lands on his feet and delivers an enzuigiri. Nick tags in as Dante delivers a dropkick. Fox tags in and drop all of The Elite with shots. Dante connects with a stomp to Nick and throws the basketball at Omega. Fox hits a 450 splash on Matt and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Darius tags in as Matt pulls Dante and Fox to the floor. The Elite triple-team Darius in the corner, but Dante comes back in to make the save. Omega and Matt drape Top Flight over the middle rope and Nick connects with a double senton. Matt goes for the cover, but Fox breaks it up. Fox gets sent to the floor and Omega tags in.

Omega goes for the V Trigger on Darius, but Dante drops him with a leaping clothesline. Nick gets sent to the floor, but Fox kicks Matt in the face. Fox drops Omega and Nick with a double cutter, but Matt comes back and drops Fox with a cutter.Matt delivers shots to Fox in the corner, but Fox comes back with a back elbow. The Elite drops Fox with a triple super kick, and then Nick dives onto Dante and Fox on the outside. Omega hits the V Trigger on Darius and follows with the One Winged Angel for the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: The Elite

-After the match, the lights go out in the arena. The House of Black appear on the stage as a red light shines on them. The lights come back on, and The House is gone.

—

Lexy Nair interviews the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Gunns. The Gunns say they don’t care who they face at Revolution, and they aren’t even sure if The Acclaimed will make it there. They then welcome everyone to the Gunn Show.

—

Mark Henry interviews Orange Cassidy. Cassidy has won 18 matches in a row, but before he can say anything Wheeler Yuta interrupts. Yuta says the best thing he ever did was leave Cassidy’s side and join The Blackpool Combat Club. He says he has put in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to win the ROH Pure Championship, and now he wants to take the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from Cassidy. Cassidy says he wasn’t there to teach Yuta, but he was there to be his best friend. Cassidy tells Yuta if he wants the All-Atlantic title, then he can come take it, and Yuta says he plans on it.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks

Garcia pie-faces Starks, but Starks comes back with right hands and then stomps Garcia down in the corner. Starks delivers another right hand and drops Garcia with a back-body drop. Garcia comes back with a chop, but Starks delivers a flying elbow and follows with right hands on the mat. Starks applies a wrist-lock and walks the ropes. Starks delivers a sledge from the ropes, but Garcia wraps his knee around the middle rope with a dragon screw leg-whip. Garcia sends Starks to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks goes for the Spear, but his leg gives out. Garcia charges at Starks, but Starks drops him with a clothesline. Starks drops Garcia with a belly-to-belly suplex, but Garcia comes back with more shots to Starks knee. Garcia charges, but Starks counters with a side slam. Starks goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Garcia drops Starks with a dragon screw leg-whip, but Starks gets right back up and stomps on Garcia’s head a few times. Garcia comes back with a quick roll-up for a two count, and then locks in the Dragontamer. Starks reaches for the ropes, but Sammy Guevara appears and pulls the rope away from him. Action Andretti evens the odds and beats down Guevara on the outside. Andretti and Guevara fight up the ramp and to the back, and then Starks gets a roll-up for a two count. Starks delivers the Spear, and then hits the Rochambeau for the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Guevara comes back out and grabs a microphone. He says he knows Tony Khan is listening, and he wants a match against Andretti next week.

—

Evil Uno cuts a promo. He says he stood eye-to-eye with Jon Moxley on Dynamite this past Wednesday, and next week he is going to bring back respect to the Dark Order. Uno says that starts with Moxley next week.

—

Match #3 – AEW TBS Championship Match – Jade Cargill (c) (w/Leili Grey) vs. Vertvixen

Cargill backs Vertvixen into the corner and delivers a knee strike and a right hand. Cargill hip tosses Vertvixen across the ring and does some push-ups to mock her. Cargill drops Vertvixen with a pump kick, and then delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Revolution Battle Royale: Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Aussie Open vs. Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Preston Vance and Rush vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Top Flight

-Evil Uno vs. Jon Moxley

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Parker Boudreaux)

Rhodes drops Boudreaux with a shot on the ramp and gets into the ring. Rhodes clotheslines Strickland to the floor and delivers an uppercut. Rhodes delivers a few more shots and rakes his fingernails into Strickland’s back. Rhodes gets Strickland back into the ring and delivers right hands in the corner. Rhodes delivers more right hands and goes for an elbow shot, but Strickland punches him in the jaw. Strickland dodges a power slam, but Rhodes dodges a kick and drops Strickland with a release German suplex. Strickland backs Rhodes into the corner and bites his hands, and then delivers a heel kick to the face. Strickland pump kicks Rhodes in the face on the outside and drives him into the barricade with a dropkick. Rhodes has been busted open, and Strickland delivers right hands and grinds his elbow into Rhodes’ head as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland has Rhodes in a sleeper hold. Rhodes fights his way out, but Strickland slams him to the mat. Strickland delivers a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Strickland delivers more shots, but Rhodes fires up. Strickland bites Rhodes’ head and comes off the ropes, but Rhodes drops him with a power slam. Rhodes follows with a couple of lariats and delivers an uppercut. Strickland comes back with a right hand, but Rhodes kicks him in the face. Rhodes delivers Code Red and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Rhodes delivers a few right hands, but Strickland comes back with a few right hands. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and go to the apron. Strickland delivers a Death Valley Driver on the apron and rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Strickland goes up top, but Rhodes cuts him off and slams him to the mat. Rhodes delivers a pile driver and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Rhodes delivers a few more shots and follows with a Cross Rhodes. Rhodes delivers the Final Reckoning and goes for the cover, but Boudreaux pulls Rhodes to the outside and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Dustin Rhodes

-After the match, Boudreaux puts Rhodes back into the ring. Strickland wraps Boudreaux’s chain around his hand and delivers shots to Rhodes. Boudreaux takes out the security guys with clotheslines and then grabs a cinder block from under the ring. Boudreaux sets in the ring and puts Rhodes’ head on top of it. Strickland goes to the ropes, but Keith Lee’s music hits. Strickland and Boudreaux turns their attention to the ramp, but Lee appears behind them in the ring. Lee delivers shots to Strickland and Boudreaux and goes for a right hand on Strickland, but Boudreaux shoves Strickland out of the way and takes the shot himself. Lee helps Rhodes to his feet as Strickland and Boudreaux back up the ramp as the show comes to a close.